Citrus College Selects Finalists to be New President

Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, has selected three candidates as finalists for Citrus College's next superintendent/president. You can learn more about each candidate during public Zoom forums scheduled for Tuesday, May 25. Candidates are:
Santanu Bandyopadhyay, Ph.D.
Santanu Bandyopadhyay, Ph.D., has been a transformational leader at Cypress, Colombia and Modesto colleges. Currently serving as the president of Modesto Junior College, Dr. Bandyopadhyay has been working within the Yosemite Community College District since 2018. His prior position with the district was serving as president of Colombia College. Dr. Bandyopadhyay also served as the executive vice president responsible for instructional programs and student services at Cypress College from 2013 to 2018. In addition, he served as director of institutional research at Zane State College (Zanesville, Ohio) and as budget and policy analyst at Ohio University. A first-generation immigrant, Dr. Bandyopadhyay had a successful career in teaching and market research in India before moving to the United States. He holds a master's degree in business administration and Ph.D. from Ohio University.
Brian K. Sanders, Ed.D.
Brian K. Sanders, Ed.D., has served as the vice president of instruction and accreditation liaison officer for Colombia College since 2016. Under his leadership, the college has streamlined educational pathways and improved outcomes through numerous initiatives, including student equity and achievement and guided pathways. Prior to this role, Dr. Sanders served as the college's vice president of college and administrative services. In addition, he spent seven years as the dean of science, mathematics and engineering at Modesto Junior College. Dr. Sanders has also served as treasurer for the California Community Colleges Chief Instructional Officers. He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematical sciences from University of California, Santa Barbara; a master's degree in mathematics from the University of Oregon; and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of California, Davis.
Greg Schulz, Ed.D.
Greg Schulz, Ed.D., has provided leadership in the California community colleges system for more than 21 years. In addition to serving in a variety of administrative roles at community colleges throughout Southern California, his professional experience includes six years as president of Fullerton College. In this role, Dr. Schulz helped effectively plan, organize, coordinate and direct the educational programs and activities of the college in accordance with the district plan and board policies. Known for being an enthusiastic and student-centered president, Dr. Schulz holds an associate degree in business administration from Fullerton College; a bachelor's degree in business administration/accounting from California State University, Fullerton; a master's degree in public administration from California State University, Long Beach; and a doctorate degree in educational leadership from the University of Southern California.
Public Forum 1, Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay, Tuesday, May 25, 1-2 p.m.
https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/93861455230?pwd=ckU1VDBRTUs1cU1TUGl2b2JhSlcrUT09
Meeting ID: 938 6145 5230
Password: 321586
Public Forum 2, Dr. Brian Sanders, Tuesday, May 25, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/93861455230?pwd=ckU1VDBRTUs1cU1TUGl2b2JhSlcrUT09
Meeting ID: 938 6145 5230
Password: 321586
Public Forum 3, Dr. Greg Schulz, Tuesday, May 25, 4-5 p.m.
https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/93861455230?pwd=ckU1VDBRTUs1cU1TUGl2b2JhSlcrUT09
Meeting ID: 938 6145 5230
Password: 321586
Brad Haugaard
