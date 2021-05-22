Anti-Burglar Tips for Summer Months

As we all know, warmer weather is just around the corner. During warmer weather its not uncommon for many of us to leave windows and doors open. This is also a good time for criminals looking for easy targets.
The Arcadia Police Department wants to share some crime prevention tips to help our community stay safe and avoid being the victim of a burglary.
Remember the basics first: LOCK your doors, CLOSE your windows, and SET your alarm.
Here are some other tips to help keep your home safe:
- Close and lock your windows and doors! Thieves look for an easy target.
- Install surveillance cameras (to the front, side, and rear of your house, if possible)
- Keep bushes and shrubs trimmed so that windows and doors are visible.
- Maintain your home and make it looked lived in. Arrange for care if you leave on vacation.
- Don't leave newspapers, mail, and door hanger materials in place. Arrange for a trusted friend or neighbor to collect these items for you.
- Know your neighbors! Be familiar with cars, faces and who belongs in your neighborhood.
- Leave different lights on when you’re away. Use timers when gone overnight.
- Leave a radio or television on inside when you’re away.
- Use window stops/pins to prevent windows and sliding doors from being opened.
- Get an ALARM. Even simple alarms that are not connected to a central system are a deterrent.
The suspects in recent residential burglaries have accessed homes by shattering rear sliding glass doors or windows. We encourage our residents to have lighting, and if possible, surveillance cameras in these areas.
There are companies who make a security film you can apply to a window or sliding glass door, that will keep the shattered glass intact, detouring or preventing a criminal from gaining access.
These are just a few tips to help prevent crime. One of the biggest things we rely on is YOU. It’s important to report suspicious activity. If you see something or someone suspicious, report it as soon as possible. The quicker you call us, the quicker we can respond.
