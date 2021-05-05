News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Copper Still Grill

Dinner at Copper Still Grill, on the east side of Myrtle below Colorado. Got Grandma’s Meatloaf for $15 and a beer for $4.95. Very nice. Nicely spiced and cooked. 

- Brad Haugaard 
