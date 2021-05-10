Christy is Sweet Sixteen - Full of Relaxing, Happy Energy

Would you believe Christy is sixteen years old? Christy is so sweet and will greet new people with a smile and a wagging tail. This senior gal has a little bit of stiffness in her joints, but she has no trouble running right up to you to get affection! She’s such a friendly dog and loves being pet and scratched. Christy gets along with other dogs and can’t wait to bring her relaxing, happy energy to your home!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every day at 5:00 p.m. for the following day.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
