15 More Vintage Items Added to Historical Society's Sale

The Monrovia Historical Society's on-line fundraising sale of vintage treasures has been going so well that the Society has added 15 more items to its sales page, and may add more soon.
The sale is to raise money to repair the ceiling of the historic Anderson House at 215 E. Lime, which began crumbling and had to be removed.
You can see the items here, monroviahistoricalsociety.org/sale, and you can purchase them using PayPal if you are an Historical Society member. If you are not a member, you can become a member here (monroviahistoricalsociety.org/membership-1), then purchase the items.
On Friday, June 11, from 1-6 p.m. members can, in-person, view and purchase items and non-members can view items and become members if they want to purchase. The next day, Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the sale will be open to the public - no need to be a member to purchase. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The items for sale, while historic, either do not relate to the Society's mission, or are surplus. For questions write to monroviahistoricalsociety1896@gmail.com or text or call (626) 675-8323.
- Brad Haugaard
