Chill Cat Gabriel. - A Great Work-From-Home Coworker

Eight-year-old Gabriel is friendly, calm, relaxed, and looking for a human to chill with! Gabriel loves people and especially loves being scratched on the head. If you’re not paying attention to him, he might give you a polite meow to let you know he’d like some company. When he’s not spending time with you, Gabriel might watch some birds out the window. He’d be a great work-from-home coworker or movie night companion.

 

The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

 

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.


View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every day at 5:00 p.m. for the following day.


Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.


