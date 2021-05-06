Monrovia Police: More Catalytic Converters Stolen; Man Hit With Phone; Traffic Accidents; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 355 service events, resulting in 70 investigations.
Vandalism
April 29 at 2:25 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Almond called police to report that a neighbor just broke a window on his house with her fist. Officers arrived and located the female suspect. Paramedics also responded due to her hand bleeding. The suspect was found to be heavily intoxicated. This case will be forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for prosecution consideration.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 29 at 5:38 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Colorado and Canyon, which is a four-way stop. Both drivers believed they had the right of way. One of the drivers was complaining of pain, but had no visible injuries. Paramedics responded.
Grand Theft
May 1 at 9:06 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1700 block of S. Peck called police to report that two catalytic converters were taken from two company vehicles sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 1 at 7:22 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 200 block of W. Pomona. The victim reported that two subjects just stole her Kia Optima from the street in front of her apartment complex. Officers arrived and searched the area, as well as the parking structure, but were unable to locate the vehicle or the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
May 1 at 8:14 p.m., while officers were searching a parking structure in the 200 block of W. Pomona for a stolen vehicle, they located a subject loitering on the lower level. The investigation revealed he was not involved with the auto theft, but was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. He was arrested and released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Fraud
May 2 at 10:58 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Stedman called police to report she was a victim of fraud. She received an email she thought was from Chase Bank. The email said there was an issue with her bank account and she needed to confirm her information. She clicked on the email and input her information. The next day she discovered several fraudulent transactions on her account. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 2 at 12:01 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower came to the Monrovia Police Department lobby and reported his girlfriend struck him in the face with her phone. An investigation was conducted and the female subject was contacted. The officer determined the primary aggressor was the girlfriend. She was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
May 3 at 6:55 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 200 block of W. Pomona. The victim returned to his vehicle in the morning and discovered someone had stolen his work vehicle from the parking structure. He found the door handle on the ground where he had parked the vehicle the night before. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Child Neglect / Wanted Person
May 3 at 2:17 p.m., a caller dialed 911 from a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth, then hung up the phone. Employees of the hotel went to the guest room and discovered two children ages 5 and 6 left alone in the room, so they called the police. Officers arrived and discovered the renter of the room was wanted in another state. The children were transported to Monrovia Police Department and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) responded to take custody. The mother of the children arrived and, after being interviewed, DCFS allowed her to take custody of the children. The suspect was never located.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 4 at 1:26 p.m., two drivers collided into each other at the intersection of Myrtle and Maple. One of the drivers complained of pain to his left shoulder and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver found at fault was issued a citation at the scene.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 4 at 4:54 p.m., two drivers collided into each other at the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower. Officers arrived and found that one of the drivers complained of pain to his right arm. Paramedics arrived and treated the injured driver on scene.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Theft of Mail – Suspects Arrested
May 5 at 2:28 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 900 block of W. Huntington when he saw two subjects he recognized from previous encounters inside a vehicle. The subjects appeared intoxicated and further investigation revealed they were both under the influence of a controlled substance. They were also found to be in possession of stolen mail and drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
May 5 at 12:15 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of Highland. The victim reported that a cell phone and wallet were stolen out of his vehicle, which was parked on the street. Officers responded and determined the vehicle had been locked, but one of the windows was left slightly rolled down. The suspect possibly reached into the vehicle, unlocked it, and then stole the items. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 8:09 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Los Angeles regarding a vehicle being driven back and forth, and the driver was honking his horn. Upon arrival, officers determined the suspect was intoxicated. After an investigation was conducted, the suspect was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 8:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Foothill and Ivy regarding a possible intoxicated driver colliding into a parked vehicle. The officers located the suspect driving and initiated a traffic stop. Further investigation determined the driver was driving while intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
No comments:
Post a Comment