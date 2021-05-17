A Moment in Monrovia History: Ward's Photo Shop - Another Location
The Ward studios were at four different locations in Monrovia over the years when William Ward was the unofficial city photographer.. See full details here. From the William Ward collection. Identifying information from Kim Ward Anderson.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
