Monrovia Library Now Open; Sidewalk Poetry Contest

~ The Monrovia Public Library is now open. Hours are Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Masks required. More hours will be announced by June 1, and residents may still use curbside services, virtual programs and public Wi-Fi, which now includes Library Park.
~ If you'd like to have your poetry stamped into a Monrovia sidewalk, the Art in Public Places' annual Sidewalk Poetry Contest, open to all Monrovia residents, is now accepting applications, which are due by June 4. Poems must be original compositions, family-friendly and under 250 characters including spaces and punctuation. For questions contact Kerri Zessau at 932-5564 or at kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
