Hugel and Bioswale Gardening Workshop May 19, 20

Grow Monrovia will hold workshops on how to turn your garden into a water harvesting and carbon sequestering oasis by building a Hugel (May 19) and a Bioswale (May 20).
During these two workshops, you can learn to apply two regenerative landscaping techniques, ideal for the climate of Southern California.
Hugelkultur are no-dig raised beds with a difference. They hold moisture, build fertility, maximize surface volume and are great spaces for growing fruit, vegetables and herbs. The hugel bed will harvest humidity from the air and provide nutrients for native, medicinal and edible plants all year round.
A Bioswale, or rain garden, is a technique used for capturing and storing water in the soil.
All proceeds will go toward building Monrovia's Native Plant Demonstration Garden.
For more information and to register: https://is.gd/16kIti
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment