Citrus College Named as Military Friendly

In recognition of its commitment to student veterans and their families, Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, has been named both a Military Friendly School and a Military Friendly Spouse School.
Home to more than 400 student veterans, Citrus College received the 2021‐2022 awards from VIQTORY, a service‐disabled and veteran‐owned small business that owns and operates the Military Friendly brand. Schools receiving these honors were evaluated from public data sources and survey responses.
Citrus has been named a Military Friendly School for 11 consecutive years. The Military Friendly Spouse School honor, the college’s second in a row, came as a result of efforts to create sustainable educational opportunities for military spouses.
One example of Citrus College’s commitment to veterans and their families is the Veterans Success Center, which connects veterans to a wide array of services, ranging from academic counseling and orientations to mental health support and vocational rehabilitation. Additional services include help navigating the various military tuition assistance programs.
For military spouses, the Veterans Success Center takes the time to work with them on their education benefits and other resources available to them. The Veterans Success Center also provides military and veteran spouses all the services provided to student veterans, including access to the VetSuccess on Campus counselor and other resources.
Source: Citrus College press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment