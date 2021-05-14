Lyft Rides May Temporarily Be More Expensive, Harder to Get

For a few weeks Lyft rides - a central feature of the GoMonrovia transit program - may be more expensive and more difficult to obtain because demand is up as people get out and about again, and because drivers are not as anxious to get back to work because they are still getting unemployment and money from their stimulus checks. City Manager Dylan Feik reports that city staff have been in contact with Lyft to find possible solutions. https://is.gd/Geb3PD
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment