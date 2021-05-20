Monrovia Police: Thief Apparently Swaps One Stolen Vehicle for Another; Burglary Suspects Caught; Laser Pointed at Aircraft; Etc.

Stolen Vehicle Recovered
May 13 at 5:42 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Peppertree Lane called to report an unknown vehicle blocking their driveway. Officers arrived and saw the vehicle windows were rolled down and the stereo was playing. There were no occupants inside the vehicle. An investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen out of Hacienda Heights. It was recovered and then removed from the stolen vehicle system.
Grand Theft Auto
May 13 at 9:03 a.m., an officer was conducting a follow-up investigation to the stolen vehicle report taken that morning and found personal identifying information belonging to a resident in the 100 block of Peppertree Lane inside the stolen vehicle. During the investigation, it was discovered that that resident's vehicle was also taken without his permission. A grand theft auto report was completed and that vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
May 13 at 2:36 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Hillcrest called to report multiple thefts of gardening equipment. The suspect was seen committing the thefts and fleeing the scene in a white Hyundai Elantra. The suspects fled the scene prior to the police being contacted. All evidence was recovered at the scene and this investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision/Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 4:57 p.m., a caller reported a single vehicle traffic collision in the 100 block of S. Ivy. Officers responded and located the driver of the vehicle. She displayed symptoms of intoxication, so a DUI investigation was conducted. It was determined that the driver was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle and she was arrested. She was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Medical Assist
May 14 at 2:00 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Montana called to report his nephew was unresponsive. A family member was performing CPR while the caller was on the phone with dispatch. Officers arrived and immediately took over CPR. The officers noticed the subject was experiencing signs and symptoms relating to an opiate overdose. An officer administered a single dose of Narcan. Paramedics arrived on scene and took over care. The subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Residential Burglary – Suspects Arrested
May 14 at 2:23 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Naples called to report three subjects running through several backyards in the neighborhood, wearing backpacks. Officers arrived, located the subjects, and detained them pending further investigation. It was discovered that all three subjects were linked to a residential burglary at a home in the 1700 block of Encino. Each subject was in possession of stolen property from the residential burglary. The property was returned to its rightful owner. Additional stolen items were recovered by officers, but the owners have yet to be identified. The suspects were arrested for burglary.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 15 at 1:06 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision that occurred in the area of Monterey and Huntington. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. One driver complained of pain. The cause of the accident was a motorist reversing into another vehicle at a slow speed. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Mail Theft – Suspect Arrested
May 15 at 3:02 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Colorado called to report a mail theft incident that just occurred. The homeowner followed the suspect until officers arrived. Officers detained the suspect and recovered the victim's mail. The victim placed the suspect under private person's arrest and he was arrested by the officers. The suspect was issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Commercial Burglary
May 15 at 11:08 p.m., officers responded to a commercial complex in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male suspect cutting the lock on one of the storage units. A security guard was working in the complex, when he came upon the suspect attempting to break into the unit. The suspect fled in a white Chevrolet pickup before officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Suspicious Circumstance
May 16 at 12:23 a.m., a Pasadena Police Department helicopter reported subjects in the 400 block of W. Walnut pointing a laser at their aircraft. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect who had activated the laser. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
May 16 at 6:30 a.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a burglary. He arrived to work and saw a window to the business was shattered. Officers arrived and searched the interior of the building, but no one was located inside. The office had been ransacked, so it was unknown what was taken until an inventory can be conducted. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
May 16 at 1:53 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle called to report a vehicle that had just struck an E-Z Up tent and continued north on Myrtle. Officers responded and located the suspect vehicle in a parking lot near Foothill and May. The vehicle was unoccupied. Video footage showed the suspect exit the suspect vehicle and walk away from the scene. The vehicle was stored for being involved in a hit and run traffic collision. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 7:21 p.m., an officer on patrol near the intersection of Mountain and Royal Oaks saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated and an investigation revealed one of the passengers was on parole. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Threatening Phone Calls
May 17 at 12:05 a.m., officers responded to a fast food restaurant in the 100 block of W. Huntington regarding three threatening phone calls. Employees reported receiving the phone calls from an Orange County area code. Officers extra patrolled the area throughout the night. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 17 at 2:21 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Royal Oaks regarding a domestic disturbance. One of the children in the home called 911 after her father struck her mother in the face. An investigation revealed that the female did not sustain any injuries, but her boyfriend was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
May 17 at 6:58 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported that there was a burglary occurring at a neighboring residence. A male subject was seen smashing an apartment window to gain entry. The suspect entered and then quickly fled out the front door, running through the apartment complex. Officers arrived, but the suspect had already fled the location. The only reported loss from the burglarized apartment was a bottle of alcohol. This investigation is continuing.
Obstructing and Delaying Officers – Suspect Arrested
May 17 at 7:38 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Foothill and Grand saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of a traffic lane. The officer contacted the driver, who refused to speak to the officer or present any identification. After numerous failed attempts to get the driver to cooperate, she was placed under arrest and taken into custody. The vehicle was removed from the street.
Commercial Burglary
May 18 at 8:58 a.m., the manager of a restaurant in the 900 block of W. Huntington arrived to work and discovered someone had forced entry into the building sometime during the night by breaking a glass window. The suspect, a male with a hood over his head, entered the building and went to the cash register to check for money, then went to the safe in a back office, where he attempted to force the safe open, but did not succeed. He took items belonging to the restaurant and fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 18 at 9:37 a.m., a guest of a hotel in the 1100 block of E. Huntington had a male and female friend stay the night with him. In the morning, while he was in the bathroom, the suspects took his jewelry, then fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Wanted
May 18 at 2:42 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth reported her live-in boyfriend battered her a few days earlier and was in possession of a firearm. She called to report the abuse because he made criminal threats against her adult children. An investigation revealed the suspect is a convicted felon. A wanted person warrant was issued for his arrest. The firearm in the home was taken as evidence.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 18 at 4:40 p.m., a caller reported a male subject stumbling in the 100 block of E. Foothill. Officers arrived and located the subject, who was found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary / Fraud
May 19 at 7:28 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim was returning to her vehicle from a business and saw that one of the rear passenger windows had been smashed. Her purse had been stolen from inside the vehicle and several of her credit cards had already been used to purchase items at stores in West Covina. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
May 19 at 3:59 p.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of W. Walnut saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 19 at 4:48 p.m., officers responded to a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a theft that had just occurred. Loss prevention personnel had stopped a suspect outside the store after he selected several tools and exited without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise. An investigation was conducted and the suspect was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges
