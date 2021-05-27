Monrovia Police: Victim Locates His Stolen Bike; Resident Receives Packet of Meth; Theft From Cars; Drunk Driving; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 20-26. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 340 service events, resulting in 72 investigations.
Battery / Mental Evaluation
May 20 at 3:03 p.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington called to report a subject at the location was being aggressive and acting strange. The subject walked up to an elderly customer and pushed him down. Officers arrived and detained the subject. He was acting paranoid and talking to imaginary people. He said he was hearing voices. The victim of the battery refused prosecution. It was determined that the subject was a danger to himself and others, and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was taken to a local hospital.
Residential Burglary
May 20 at 4:51 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Bradoaks called to report his neighbor's rear sliding door had been shattered. The house has been vacant for several months. Officers arrived and determined there was no one inside the house. Several rooms inside appeared to have been ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
May 20 at 6:33 p.m., the victim of a bicycle theft that occurred earlier in the day called police to report seeing the suspect riding his bicycle near the intersection of Colorado and Second. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. Both the suspect and bicycle were identified by the victim. The property was returned to the victim and the suspect was arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
May 20 at 6:58 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The victim reported that she parked her vehicle and went into a business. When she returned, she saw a window on her vehicle had been smashed and a male suspect was running away. The suspect fled in a black Chevy Tahoe. Officers checked the area, but did not locate the vehicle or the suspect. Two cell phones were taken from inside the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
May 20 at 7:13 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim parked her vehicle and went into a business. When she returned to her vehicle, she saw it had been struck. Officers arrived and saw extensive damage along the entire side of the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
May 21 at 10:40 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Maple called to report a vehicle parked and unattended in the area. Investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of El Monte. The vehicle was removed from the stolen vehicle system and returned to the registered owner.
Suspicious Package
May 21 at 6:24 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Norumbega called police to report a suspicious package. When he opened his mail, one of the envelopes contained a white powder-like substance with a note. The envelope was addressed to a different name and address, but had the homeowner's return address listed on it. The homeowner called and stated he was fearful of the powdered substance. Officers arrived and requested Los Angeles County Hazmat to respond. Once they arrived, the envelope was collected and tested. The substance tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 21 at 9:37 p.m., officers conducting a traffic collision investigation near the intersection of Foothill and Mayflower saw an intoxicated female adult carrying an open container of alcohol and stumbling down the sidewalk. Officers contacted the female and determined she was too intoxicated to care for her own safety. The female was arrested for public intoxication and possession of an open alcoholic container in public. She was held for a sobering period and then later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
May 22 at 1:10 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle. The victim was driving south on Myrtle when the vehicle next to her merged into her lane and collided into her vehicle. The collision caused her vehicle to violently swerve across northbound lanes, and she collided into a wall. The suspect failed to stop and fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was described as a black, pickup truck with tinted windows. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
May 22 at 4:56 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 100 block of S. Fifth. The victim reported that sometime during the night his truck was broken into and his passport was taken from inside. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 22 at 10:54 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Acacia called to report a vehicle was parked in front of his residence and it appeared to have traffic collision damage. When officers arrived, they found a subject passed out behind the wheel. The rubber was missing from the passenger wheel, and it appeared the driver had driven for some distance before stopping on the residential street. An area search was conducted, but no other vehicles appeared damaged. Investigation revealed the subject had been driving while under the influence. He was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Lost / Stolen License Plate
May 23 at 10:12 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Fano called police to report that his license plates were stolen from his vehicle sometime during the week. The license plate number was entered into the system as lost/stolen.
Vandalism
May 23 at 10:29 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle. The victim reported that an unknown subject shot a BB gun at his vehicle, striking the window and damaging it. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
May 23 at 12:34 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 100 block of W. Colorado. The victim reported that the windows on two of his vehicles had been smashed. One vehicle had the driver's side window smashed and the other the right rear passenger. The investigation determined that no entry was made into the vehicles and that nothing was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 5:18 p.m., an employee of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a shoplifting incident. The suspect entered the business, concealed merchandise in his backpack, and then exited the store without making an attempts to pay for the items. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby. After an investigation, the suspect was arrested for shoplifting.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 8:28 p.m., an employee at a brewing company in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle called to report an intoxicated customer that was arguing with other patrons. As the subject attempted to leave in his vehicle, he backed into another vehicle in the parking lot and then fled the area. Officers responded and stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Camino Real and Tenth. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 24 at 1:20 p.m., an officer was checking a location in the 100 block of E. Lemon for a wanted subject. The subject was wanted for domestic violence and was located at his workplace. The officer confirmed the warrant and arrested the suspect without incident.
Vandalism
May 25 at 7:13 a.m., officers on patrol in the 500 block of E. Maple observed a vehicle that had the front passenger window and right portion of the windshield shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 26 at 7:44 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Cypress called police to report his Chevrolet pickup truck had been stolen. Officers searched for the vehicle, but could not locate it. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
May 26 at 8:38 a.m., the owner of a hair salon in the 300 block of W. Huntington arrived to work and discovered a hole in the glass front door that was not there the day before. It appeared as if something similar to a BB or bullet went through the glass; however, the projectile was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 26 at 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a department store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a theft of merchandise that just occurred. A male suspect entered the store, selected a large amount of items, and then left the store without paying. An officer arrived and detained the suspect on Mountain. The suspect was identified by employees and was arrested for petty theft.
