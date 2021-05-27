Monrovia School Board Selects Dr. Ryan Smith as New Superintendent

The Board of Education has selected Dr. Ryan Smith as the District’s new Superintendent, bringing nearly 25 years of education experience to the District. Smith is scheduled to begin his position on July 1.
The Board unanimously approved a contract with Dr. Smith during its May 26 meeting, where he was formally introduced to the school community via livestream.
“I am truly honored to be selected by the Board of Education as the next Superintendent of Monrovia Unified School District,” Smith said. “Monrovia Unified is a district with a reputation for excellence and tremendous community support. Its outstanding academic programs are well known throughout Los Angeles County, the state, and beyond and are complemented by its fantastic offerings in the arts, athletics, wellness and mental health, and more. I am very excited to begin meeting with teachers and staff, parents and families, community members and organizations, and those who matter most – our students.”
During the selection process, input sessions were held with administrators, staff, parents, and district stakeholders in order to learn about the qualities they wanted in a new superintendent.
Additionally, the school community was invited to fill out an online survey. Using this information, Leadership Associates – Monrovia Unified’s search firm – conducted an extensive search. The Board was presented with an impressive list of candidates, ultimately selecting Dr. Smith.
Smith earned his doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern California. He also holds a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction and Educational Leadership from Chapman University and a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from California State University, San Marcos.
Smith comes to Monrovia Unified after five years in the Paramount Unified School District, where he served as Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Educational Services and led the entire Educational Services division.
During his time in Paramount, Smith oversaw a variety of key initiatives, including the development and implementation of the district’s first strategic plan, the expansion of instructional technology to include a 1-1 Chromebook program for all district students, and the creation of the district’s first new high school, Odyssey STEM Academy.
Additionally, Smith worked to expand access to and develop new Career Technical Education programs, build partnerships with local colleges and universities, and increase access to the Advanced Placement program and other rigorous courses.
Smith has been married to his wife Jennifer for over nine years; they are excited to relocate to the Monrovia area from Orange County soon.
The District will host a Superintendent Roadshow throughout July, which will serve as a meet-and-greet opportunity for stakeholders with the new superintendent. More information on the Superintendent Roadshow will be shared when details have been finalized.
On behalf of the Board of Education, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ryan Smith as our new Superintendent, and look forward to all of the wonderful things he will do for Monrovia Unified. Dr. Smith has an extensive background in education, bringing with him years of experience and a strong passion for student success. We strongly believe he will be a great fit for Monrovia Unified School District.
Sincerely,
Maritza Travanti, President
MUSD Board of Education
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
