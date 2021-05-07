Graduating Monrovians Honored

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/O5ZXMX) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...
Honor lots of people, including:
~ Monrovia High School seniors who have committed to joining colleges or trade schools (shown above).
~ Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School (CSMS) Assistant Principal, Megan Esquer, on receiving the "Leadership Matters" award from the Association of California School Administrators Region 15.
~ Santa Fe CSMS Teacher, Rob Cady, on being named "Middle School Educator of the Year," by the California League of Schools.
~ Monrovia High School graduates: https://is.gd/eRg4cr
~ Canyon Oaks High School graduates: https://is.gd/Abn8fg
~ Mountain Park School graduates: https://is.gd/trYjXX
Also, the board will consider a deal for Mrs. Nelsons Book Company to buy old books and paper instructional materials from the district. https://is.gd/63PNIY
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment