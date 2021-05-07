News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Graduating Monrovians Honored

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/O5ZXMX) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

Honor lots of people, including:

~ Monrovia High School seniors who have committed to joining colleges or trade schools (shown above).

~  Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School (CSMS) Assistant Principal, Megan Esquer, on receiving the "Leadership Matters" award from the Association of California School Administrators Region 15.

~ Santa Fe CSMS Teacher, Rob Cady, on being named "Middle School Educator of the Year," by the California League of Schools.

~ Monrovia High School graduates: https://is.gd/eRg4cr

~ Canyon Oaks High School graduates: https://is.gd/Abn8fg

~ Mountain Park School graduates: https://is.gd/trYjXX

Also, the board will consider a deal for Mrs. Nelsons Book Company to buy old books and paper instructional materials from the district. https://is.gd/63PNIY

- Brad Haugaard




