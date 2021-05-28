Monrovia Area Partnership Wins National Awards; Seminar on Landscaping to Defend Against Wildfire

~ Monrovia has received two national awards at the Neighborhoods USA annual conference for the Monrovia Area Partnership (MAP) program om competition with cities across America. The city received first place for its newsletter and second place for Best Neighborhood Program.
~ If you live near the hills, you may be interested in a seminar on how to landscape your property so it looks good and best defends against wildfire. Monrovia and Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District will present "Firescaping the Foothills" on Thursday, June 24 from 5 to 6 p.m. on Zoom. Details: https://is.gd/oo5VfD
- Brad Haugaard
