Twelve Monrovia Police Department Employees to be Honored

The Monrovia Police Department will be recognizing the accomplishments of twelve of our employees in an Award Ceremony on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The Award Ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m., in the Kay Dalton Room, at the Monrovia Community Center. Due to the COVID-19 protocols, this year’s ceremony will celebrate both our 2019 and 2020 award recipients. Two recipients will be awarded the Medal of Merit, seven recipients will be awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, and four recipients will be awarded the Lifesaving Award.
2019 Awards
Distinguished Service Medal
- Detective Damien Bartholomy
- Agent Juan Huerta
- Agent Cody Wilkins
- Officer Seth Hermes
- Retired Officer John Jefferson
Life Saving Award
- Sergeant Gerald DeHart
- Sergeant Yolanda Juarez
- Agent Travis Ortega
- Officer Joshua Granger
2020 Awards
Medal of Merit
- Officer Rosendo Ramos
- Officer Ian Vanderburg
Distinguished Service Medal
- Officer Joshua Granger
- Police Communications Operator Erin Maller
Source: Monrovia Police press release
