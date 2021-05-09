Former League of Women Voters President Passes Away

Her son, Daniel, says Helen was past president of the League of Women Voters of Monrovia and worked on many civic issues, including land use proposals for the Monrovia area. She was also active as an officer of the Guild of La Vina Hospital (a tuberculosis hospital in Altadena).
Helen was born on December 19, 1928 in Alhambra to Joseph P. Sehy and Esther Vasey Sehy. During her school days she was greatly influenced by her experiences at Camp Fire Girls summer camp at Camp Wasewagan and later devoted much of her time promoting and supporting the camp. She served as president of the Camp Wasewagan Alumni Association and worked with the Camp Fire Girl Council in many capacities. Her work improving the camp and raising funds for it earned her multiple awards.
Helen met her husband Thomas Leroy Cloer, Jr. at UCLA where they were classmates. They were married on June 23, 1951, and settled in Monrovia, where Helen was a housewife and mother to their two children.
Helen is survived by her son Daniel Cloer and wife Laura (Visalia), daughter Julia Cloer and husband Sean Hulsey (Northridge), and granddaughters Madeline (Zach Souder, Denver) and Samantha Cloer (Vienna, Austria), great-grandson Jacob Souder, niece Carla Cloer (Porterville), and nephew Lane Starr (Athol, Idaho).
Friends are invited to donate a no-kill pet shelter in her name.
- Brad Haugaard
