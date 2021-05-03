Sweet Penny Has Lots of Affection to Give

Penny is five years old and has such a sweet personality. This dilute calico beauty is a little cautious when meeting new people, but just minutes after getting to know you, she’ll be reaching out to head bump your hand and ask for more pets! It really doesn’t take her long to come out of her shell. This sweetie has so much affection to give, it wouldn’t surprise us if she became a lap cat or a cuddle bug in her future home.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Niew photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every day at 5:00 p.m. for the following day.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment