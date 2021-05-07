News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Weekly Becomes Part of LA-Area News Website

What the online version of the Monrovia Weekly looks like now.

The online version of the Monrovia Weekly appears to have changed from being a separate website to now being part of a Southern California news site called, HEY SoCal, which has local news for Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, and Long Beach, mostly from City News Service; and local news for the San Gabriel Valley from the Monrovia Weekly, Arcadia Weekly, Pasadena Independent and City News Service.  https://is.gd/HWgRBQ

- Brad Haugaard

