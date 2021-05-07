Monrovia Weekly Becomes Part of LA-Area News Website

What the online version of the Monrovia Weekly looks like now.
The online version of the Monrovia Weekly appears to have changed from being a separate website to now being part of a Southern California news site called, HEY SoCal, which has local news for Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, and Long Beach, mostly from City News Service; and local news for the San Gabriel Valley from the Monrovia Weekly, Arcadia Weekly, Pasadena Independent and City News Service. https://is.gd/HWgRBQ
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment