Monrovia Police Will Be Looking for Violations Causing Bike-Car Crashes

|Photo by David Mancini on Unsplash
“Please share the road with bicyclists and try to imagine them as your closest friends or family. We all want to get where we need to go safely, whether that is in the car or on a bike,” said Alan Sanvictores, Chief of Police.
The Monrovia Police Department offers the following safety tips:
Drivers
- Slow down.
- Wait for a safe place to pass when driving behind a bike, especially on narrow roads.
- California law requires drivers to provide at least three feet of space between a vehicle and bicycle when passing.
- If making a right turn, assume any bicyclist approaching the intersection is traveling straight through, unless they signal otherwise.
- When making a left turn, yield to oncoming bicyclists just as you would for other drivers.
- Look for bicyclists before opening a car door.
- Never drive distracted or impaired.
Bike Riders
- Be predictable, safe and seen. Obey traffic laws, use hand signals, use lights at night (front white light and rear red reflector/light), and wear a helmet.
- Bicyclists must travel on the road in the same direction as vehicle traffic and must follow the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.
- Avoid the door zone: do not ride too closely to parked cars.
- If there’s a bike lane, use it, unless making a left turn, passing, or approaching a place where a right turn is allowed.
- Yield to pedestrians. Bicyclists must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians within marked crosswalks or within unmarked crosswalks at intersections.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment