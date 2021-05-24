News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Havanah Could Be a Patient Person’s Best Friend

Two-year-old Havanah is full of energy and ready to jump right into your heart! This active dog loves playing fetch with her favorite toys, and sometimes will get the “zoomies” around the play yard. Havanah needs a patient adopter who will give her the time she needs to get to know them, but she loves attention and has the potential to be someone’s very best friend. If you’re a dog-savvy person with no other pets, Havanah would be a great fit for your life.
 
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
 
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every day at 5:00 p.m. for the following day.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
 
 - Brad Haugaard 
