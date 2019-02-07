News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Man Threatens To Shoot Up Store; Woman Gets Worst in Fistfight With Man; Driver Side-swipes Car, Continues With Two Flats; Fake Kidnapping; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for January 31 – February 6, 2019. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 357 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Threatening
January 31 at 11:49 a.m., an unknown male subject entered a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill and tried to make a purchase. The clerk recognized the subject as someone who has previously stolen merchandise from the business. The clerk told him he was not welcome. The subject then threatened the clerk by saying he would return and shoot the place up. At this time the male subject is unknown. Investigation continuing.
Battery/Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
January 31 at 2:27 p.m., a mother reported that her son battered her in the 400 block of E. Lemon. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The son was arrested for battery, and during the booking process, was found to be in possession of prescription medication that did not belong to him. Possession of a controlled substance was added to his charges.
Battery
February 1 at 8:28 a.m., an officer was dispatched on the report of a battery incident in the 300 block of W. Huntington. A male and female subject were arguing over parking in a business parking lot. The argument continued into a local business and the female swung her fist at the male. The male reacted by punching the female and knocking her down. Officers arrived and completed an investigation. The female subject was taken to a local hospital. A report was completed and sent to the District Attorney’s office.
Violation of Court Order/Resisting a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 10:38 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of California and Cypress when he saw a known male subject riding a bicycle. The subject was in violation of a restraining order that prohibits him from being at the location. The officer confirmed the restraining order and initiated a traffic stop. The subject refused to stop until Cypress and Ivy and was uncooperative with the officer throughout the encounter. He was arrested for violation of the restraining order and resisting an officer.
Warrant/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 12:08 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Colorado and saw a female subject commit a vehicle code violation at the intersection of Mayflower and Colorado. A traffic stop was conducted and the subject was found to have a warrant for her arrest. She was also found to be in possession of used syringes. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
February 1 at 2:24 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 600 block of W. Duarte Road. The victim checked on the status of a phone delivery and discovered it was marked delivered to his residence. The victim said he never received the package. He called the delivery service and received conflicting statements as to what happened to his package. Investigation continuing.
Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 4:58 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Highland called police to report his brother was intoxicated and had disabled the phone lines to the home. He also made threats inside the residence. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The brother was arrested for making criminal threats.
Special Traffic Enforcement
On February 1 during school hours, officers conducted special traffic enforcement at several schools. They issued both warnings and citations to drivers violating traffic laws in the school zone areas.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 7:42 p.m., a caller reported a male subject climbing out of a donation bin in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and made contact with the subject. The subject had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
February 1 at 8:48 p.m., multiple callers reported a traffic collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Royal Oaks and Mountain. One of the vehicles attempted to flee the scene of the accident and collided into a light pole down the street. Officers arrived and searched for the driver, but he was not found in the vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Robbery
February 1 at 10:52 p.m., a robbery was reported at a residence in the 300 block of W. Foothill. A group of female subjects were leaving a party and were confronted by a group of male subjects in a black Range Rover, who were also leaving the party. One of the females leaned into one of the vehicle windows and a male subject in the vehicle grabbed her phone. The vehicle was driven away and the victim sustained scrapes on her legs from falling on the asphalt. Officers arrived and searched for the suspect vehicle, but it was not located. The investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision/ Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 2 at 2:08 a.m., a caller reported that a vehicle had collided into multiple parked cars and then pulled over and parked along the curb, near the intersection of Cypress and Magnolia. Officers arrived and checked the area. The driver was located a block away and was found to be intoxicated. Officers conducted an investigation, and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Driving Under the Influence – Driver Arrested
February 3 at 2:16 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Peck and Live Oak when they saw a vehicle fail to stop at a red traffic signal. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver was intoxicated and an investigation for driving under the influence was conducted. The driver was arrested for DUI.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 3:21 a.m., a caller reported hearing a loud argument in the 700 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and made contact with a male and female subject who lived together. The female had scratched the male and left visible injuries. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
February 3 at 7:18 a.m., a resident from the 800 block of E. Foothill reported that the mailboxes for his building were stolen sometime during the night. Officers arrived and began a theft report. Investigation continuing.
Traffic Collision – Vehicle vs. Pedestrian
February 3 at 9:35 a.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the intersection of Fifth and Huntington. Officers arrived to investigate the collision and the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with injuries.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision/Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 4 at 1:07 p.m., a vehicle was reported near the area of Myrtle and Huntington being driven with two flat tires. A second caller reported being side-swiped by a vehicle that was not stopping. Officers arrived and located the vehicle near Myrtle and Palm. They initiated a traffic stop. A witness was able to positively identify the driver of the vehicle. An investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Commercial Burglary
February 4 at 7:05 a.m., the owner of a business in the 400 block of W. Maple discovered someone had burglarized his business over the weekend. The suspect shattered a window to gain entry. Investigation continuing.
Phone Scam/Fraudulent Kidnapping Call
February 4 at 12:47 p.m., a female subject reported she had just received a call from an unknown number while in the 800 block of S. Mountain. A male subject told her he kidnapped her daughter and was holding her for ransom, unless she paid him money. Officers found the 15-year-old daughter at home, and she knew nothing about the call. The call was found to have originated in another country and was a fraudulent scam to extort money from the family.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 4 at 7:19 hours, a vehicle was stopped on Mountain, waiting to make a left turn onto Wildrose, when a second vehicle lost control due to water on the roadway and collided into the first vehicle. Officers responded to investigate the collision. There were no injuries.
Vehicle Code Violations/Warrants – Suspect Arrested
February 4 at 10:39 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Monterey and Huntington and saw a subject operating a motorcycle without license plates. The rider was also wearing a hard hat instead of a helmet. The officer initiated a traffic stop and discovered the rider did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license and it was suspended. The rider also had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrest
February 5 at 6:56 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle that was parked awkwardly for over an hour in the 900 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and discovered two female subjects in the vehicle. When contacted, they said a male subject who was no longer there drove them to the location. One of the female subjects had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 5 at 9:01 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fifth and Huntington for an injury traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. As the pedestrian was walking across the sidewalk, he was struck by a vehicle turning left. The driver didn't see him. Officers arrived to investigate the collision and the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with injuries.
Mail Tampering
February 5 at 10:07 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Peppertree Lane reported that mail was stolen from mailboxes on the street. When the officer arrived, it was discovered that there were numerous possible victims. A mail tampering report was taken and the investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 5 at 9:40 p.m., officers on patrol near the intersection of California and Evergreen came upon a single vehicle accident. The vehicle struck the center divider while making a turn and collided with a pole. There were no injuries.
Mail Tampering
February 6 at 7:41 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Olive reported her senior complex mailbox was either left open or someone had opened it sometime during the night using a key. The community mailbox contains all of the private mailboxes of the residents. Mail had been removed and was on the ground. It is unknown if any mail was actually taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 6 at 8:59 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Lemon walked outside his home and discovered someone had burglarized his vehicle sometime during the night. One of the windows had been shattered and the interior was ransacked. The resident did not know what had been taken. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 1:02 p.m., officers noticed a suspicious person in the 500 block of W. Colorado. They made contact with the subject, and a consent search revealed the subject was in possession of heroin. The subject was arrested possession of heroin.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 1:40 p.m., a caller reported a male subject was yelling at people in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers made contact with the subject and determined he was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. A computer check revealed he also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
February 6 at 3:02 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim parked and locked her vehicle, but forgot to take her purse. When she returned to her vehicle, the window was smashed and the purse was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 6 at 5:02 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at Shamrock and Foothill. A white tractor trailer turned south on Shamrock from eastbound Foothill. As the trailer portion was completing the turn, it hit the light standard, knocking it down to the ground. The caller did not get a plate. It is unknown if the driver even knew what happened. Investigation continuing.
