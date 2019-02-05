News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
New Monrovia Brewery Holding Grand Opening
Monrovia has yet another micro-brewery, Wingwalker Brewing (celebrating "the Daredevil Barnstormers of the past and the Spirit of Adventure that drove them."). The new brewery will hold its grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 9, with food trucks, beer and rock and roll by The Freedom Ledges. The brewery is at 235 West Maple St., three blocks north of Huntington, and a half block east of Magnolia. https://goo.gl/G1RBTg
- Brad Haugaard
