Monrovia Police: Saw Blade Attack; Golf Clubs Stolen, Recovered; Peeing in Public; Wedding Theft; Credit Cards Lost and Recovered; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for February 21–27. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 403 service events, resulting in 106 investigations.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
February 21 at 3:51 a.m., residents in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia called police to report a vehicle traveling north on Magnolia had collided into several parked cars. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on a skateboard. Officers searched the area, but could not locate the suspect driver. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglaries
February 21 in the early a.m., two vehicle burglaries that occurred overnight were reported to police. The burglaries occurred in the 200 block of Melrose and the 200 block of S. Magnolia. In both incidents the vehicle windows were smashed and items were taken from inside. Investigations continuing.
Petty Theft – Three Suspects Arrested
February 21 at 1:45 p.m., an employee from a business in the 3000 block of S. Peck called police to report three subjects seen throwing car parts from the business over a fence without paying. Officers arrived and located the three subjects. They were all detained and arrested for the theft.
Attempt Robbery
February 21 at 3:33 p.m., an attempt robbery was reported at a business in the 3000 block of S. Peck. A subject concealed speakers in a bag and left the business without purchasing them. Security attempted to detain the subject and a struggle ensued. The suspect picked up a saw blade during the struggle and the security guard sustained a small cut on his finger. The suspect dropped the stolen property and fled in a waiting vehicle prior to the officer arriving. The suspect was not located and the investigation continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 8:40 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Valle Vista called to report that sometime during the night a subject entered his unlocked vehicle and stole golf clubs. Later that same day, the golf clubs were recovered by San Dimas Sheriff’s Department and a suspect was arrested. The golf clubs were returned to the owner.
Theft From a Vehicle
February 22 at 5:27 p.m., a resident from the 300 block of Valle Vista called to report that sometime during the night, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole items. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 8:55 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of 100 Poinsettia when he saw a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver was intoxicated. Officers conducted an investigation for driving under the influence and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Violation of Domestic Court Order – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 9:04 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Magnolia called to report suspicious circumstances regarding someone yelling. When officers arrived, they contacted a male and female who had been arguing. While talking to the female, they discovered there was a restraining order restricting her from the residence where the officers located her. She was arrested for violation of the court order.
Grand Theft Auto
February 22 at 10:54 p.m., a resident in the 2100 block of Peck called to report her vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of her residence. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 11:25 p.m., a caller report an intoxicated male subject that was standing by a truck in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers responded and located the subject and the vehicle, which had flat tires. After interviewing witnesses and reviewing the surveillance footage that showed the subject drive the truck into the gas station parking lot, a DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Drug Activity/Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 23 at 1:23 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of 400 S. Myrtle when they saw a male subject urinating in public. They contacted the subject and determined that he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety or the safety of others. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and during a search of his person, officers discovered he was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 23 at 2:56 p.m., an officer initiated a consensual encounter with a known subject. The subject granted consent to search his person and the officer located drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 23 at 7:03 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 800 block of S. Mountain. A motorist was traveling east on Royal Oaks and entered the intersection at Mountain. The other motorist was traveling north on Mountain, approaching Royal Oaks, and failed to stop at the flashing red light, colliding in the motorist traveling on Royal Oaks. A passenger complained of pain and was treated at the scene by paramedics. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft
February 23 at 10:24 p.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington called police to report a grand theft. An unknown male suspect entered a wedding reception and spent two hours removing numerous envelopes from a wedding money box. He then fled the scene. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 24 at 8:16 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 100 block of E. Palm. The victim reported that while she was attending church, an unknown subject stole a large sum of money from purse. The victim had no idea who stole the money. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 25 at 12:11 a.m., an officer was on patrol the 3000 block of Peck when he saw a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver displayed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Shoplifting/Warrants – Suspect Arrested
February 25 at 9:27 a.m., security for a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject had entered the store with an empty shopping bag and filled it with merchandise. He immediately went to the return merchandise desk and attempted to return what he had placed in the bag for cash. Store security detained him and called the police. An officer arrived and a computer check revealed the subject had four warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Stolen License Plate
February 25 at 9:34 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Olive walked outside her home and discovered someone had stolen the front license plate off her vehicle sometime during the night. The plate was entered in the DMV computer system as stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary/Possession of Stolen Property/Fraud/Parole Violation – Suspect Arrested
February 25 at 11:21 a.m., a subject was working in her office in the 500 block of S. Myrtle and left to go to her vehicle outside. When she returned to her officer, she discovered someone had entered while she was gone and took her purse, which had been hidden under her desk. The purse contained credit cards and personal information. Thirty minutes later, the victim's credit cards were used at several stores in Monrovia. One of the stores had video and officers recognized the suspect who used the victim’s card. Approximately three hours later, they located the suspect at Cypress and Sherman. The suspect was still in possession of the victim's credit cards. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting/Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 26 at 9:37 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report they had a subject detained for shoplifting. Officers responded and made contact with both parties. The loss prevention employee said the subject picked up a power tool and attempted to walk out of the store without making any attempt to pay for it. A computer check revealed the subject also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested, transported to the station, and booked for the warrant. He was issued a citation to appear in court for the theft.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
February 26 at 3:50 p.m., a local tow company called to report one of the vehicles they had stored was reported stolen. They learned about it after they placed a lien sale on the vehicle and were denied for that reason. It had been reported stolen by embezzlement from a rental car company. An officer arrived and recovered the vehicle.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
February 27 at 2:15 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1600 S. Primrose when he contacted an individual in a parking structure. The subject was found to be a reported missing person. Further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a syringe containing a controlled substance. The subject was issued a citation for the drug offense and was removed from the missing persons system.
Residential Burglary
February 27 at 9:23 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Valley View discovered someone had been inside his home and took all his wife's jewelry. It is unknown when this occurred or how entry was made into the home. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 27 at 1:36 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Colorado reported his locked garage had been broken into and multiple tools were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
