Huntington Starbucks Move
The Starbucks on the north side of Huntington just east of Monterey is apparently moving down the street to the new Starbucks being built on Huntington at the corner of Magnolia, according to this sign in the store.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/13/2019
No comments:
Post a Comment
