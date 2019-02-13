News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Huntington Starbucks Move


The Starbucks on the north side of Huntington just east of Monterey is apparently moving down the street to the new Starbucks being built on Huntington at the corner of Magnolia, according to this sign in the store. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)