Arcadia Police Looking for Missing Man

Arcadia PD seeks your help in locating a missing "at risk" person: WING KUEN CHOW, 83yrs, Male, Chinese, 5'8", 110lbs
Last seen: Near Las Tunas Drive & Golden West, 10:00am, 02/17/19.
WING KUEN CHOW was last seen on the Metro bus line 78 at Las Tunas Drive and Golden West, heading westbound. Mr. Chow suffers from dementia and requires medication daily for other health problems.
WING KUEN CHOW was last seen wearing a jean jacket, dark blue pants, dark colored "flat cap" style hat and glasses. Mr. Chow did not have a cell phone with him.
Source: Arcadia PD
