Council Member Crudgington Recovering from Cancer Surgery; Cleaning Underpasses; Grant to Library; Dementia Survey
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ City Council Member Gloria Crudgington had surgery at the City of Hope on Feb. 7 to remove a cancerous tumor on her tongue. The operation "was a complete success" and "further biopsy analysis indicated that the cancerous cells were confined to the tumor that was removed." Comment: Wonderful!
~ The city will have all freeway underpasses in Monrovia cleaned on Feb. 25. The contractor will begin work at 10 p.m., and should be finished by 6 a.m. the next day.
~ Monrovia has been awarded $55,000 from the California Library Literacy Services Program to help low-literate adults. Here's a video of what the Library has been doing: https://goo.gl/NqDhP1
~ Monrovia Providers Group has made Monrovia a "Dementia Friendly" city. This is an official designation under Dementia Friendly America, whose aim is to help improve the quality of life for those living with dementia. The committee has created a survey to identify Monrovia's strengths, gaps, and priorities for action regarding dementia. If you are a Monrovia resident, click to take the 10-15 minute anonymous survey: https://goo.gl/KhnJjH
