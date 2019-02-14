News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Man Attempts to Ram Home Door Open, Fails; Driver Hits Moving Telephone Pole; Armed Robbery From Car; Car Thieves Busted; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for February 7-13. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 357 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Theft From a Vehicle
February 7 at 12:25 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Oakglade called to report that her purse was stolen from her unlocked vehicle. The suspect then attempted to use the victim’s credit cards to purchase merchandise in neighboring cities, but was unsuccessful. The investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 7 at 7:27 p.m., a caller reported that a vehicle had collided into two parked cars and then parked along the curb near the intersection of Lemon and Shamrock. Officers responded and found the driver was intoxicated. They conducted an investigation for driving under the influence and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 7 at 7:40 p.m., a caller reported that a motorist traveling north in the 100 block of N. Myrtle collided into a parked vehicle. Officers arrived and contacted the driver, who was not injured. The owner of the parked vehicle was located and a report was taken.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 8 at 5:54 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Bonita called to report a male subject loitering in the area. Officers contacted the subject, and a consensual search revealed a pipe for smoking methamphetamine in his possession. He was arrested for the paraphernalia and released with a citation to appear in court on the charge.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
February 8 at 6:28 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 600 block of Linwood. The victim was walking on Linwood when a vehicle began reversing and slightly struck him. The vehicle drove away without making contact with the victim. The victim complained of pain, but refused medical treatment. Investigation continuing.
Attempt Burglary
February 9 at 8:42 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Prospect called to report an attempted burglary at his home. When he woke in the morning, he saw a notification on his Ring Doorbell from 12:38 a.m. He viewed it and saw that an unknown male subject had rushed his door in an attempt to break it down. When it did not break, the suspect ran back to a waiting vehicle, which fled the area. Investigation continuing.
Warrants / Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
February 9 at 10:20 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1800 block of Tenth when he saw a subject on a bicycle commit a traffic violation. A stop was conducted and a computer check revealed the subject had outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrants, and during a search of his person, he was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, which was added to his charges.
No-Bail Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 9 at 4:40 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area near Myrtle and Longden when he saw a suspicious vehicle. He ran a computer check on the vehicle, which revealed the registered owner had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and a no-bail warrant for drug sales. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The registered owner was driving the vehicle and was arrested for the warrants. The subject was also found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 9 at 6:22 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a traffic collision in the 800 block of W. Huntington. A semi-truck and trailer hauling electricity poles was exiting the freeway with a follow safety vehicle. An SUV was also exiting the freeway and approached the turn at a high rate of speed, bypassing the follow safety vehicle. When both the truck and SUV were turning off the freeway, the poles on the trailer collided into the side rear window of the SUV. No one was injured and the party at fault was issued a citation.
Armed Robbery
February 9 at 6:57 p.m., a husband and wife were getting into their vehicle in the 600 block of W. Huntington, when they were approached by two male Black suspects on each side of the vehicle that demanded money. One of the suspects brandished a silver handgun, and the suspects took the wife's purse and the husband's wallet. The suspects fled in a white sedan. The husband's wallet was recovered down the street. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 9 at 8:28 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 1200 block of N. Canyon. The victim had parked his vehicle in the area and went for a run. He did not lock the vehicle. When he returned, his wallet and his wife's cell phone had been taken. He was later notified that his credit card was used at a business in Duarte. Investigation continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
February 9 at 10:45 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 800 block of W. Huntington. Two motorists were making a left turn from the freeway off-ramp onto Huntington. While they were turning, one of the vehicles sideswiped the other and then fled east on Huntington. The suspect vehicle was described as a gray SUV. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 2:35 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations. The officer found the driver to be intoxicated. An investigation was conducted for driving under the influence and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Commerical Burglary
February 10 at 10:47 a.m., an employee from a business in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle called police to report that four storage units had the locks cut off and the doors were open. Officers responded and determined the suspects gained entry to the property by pushing down the gate off of Peck Road. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 10:00 p.m., an officer located a stolen vehicle that was traveling north in the 2200 block of S. Myrtle. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver. The vehicle was reported stolen by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 6:58 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a hotel parking lot in the 900 block of S. Fifth. The hotel guest walked outside in the morning and discovered someone had stolen his Chevrolet van. Officers had the vehicle entered into the stolen vehicle system, and several hours later, the vehicle was stopped by police in Covina. Covina officers arrested the driver for Grand Theft Auto.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 11 at 7:08 a.m., a motorist reported that she had just collided with another vehicle in the 1600 block of S. Shamrock. Officers responded to investigate. No one was injured. After speaking with both parties, the driver at fault was issued a citation.
Shoplifting
February 11 at 8:42 a.m., an employee of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject just left their store with merchandise without paying. Officers responded and located the subject, but he jumped into the nearby wash area and fled. He had discarded the stolen merchandise, which was recovered and returned to the store. This investigation is continuing.
Violation of Court Order / Alcohol Offense
February 11 at 12:32 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Sherman reported her daughter was in her front yard drinking alcohol. The resident had an active restraining order against the subject. When officers arrived, the restrained person was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 11 at 3:30 p.m., a motorist reported that he collided with another motorist at the intersection of Mayflower and Huntington. He reported no one was injured. Officers responded to investigate. Neither driver wanted a police report taken. They just wanted an officer to keep the peace while they exchanged information.
Trespassing / Obstructing Officers / Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 4:10 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Los Angeles called police to report an unknown female subject that was standing on her front porch for no apparent reason. Officers arrived to speak with the subject, who immediately ran from the officers. The subject jumped fences and went into other private backyards. She was eventually apprehended and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical condition. Charges will be filed with the District Attorney's Office.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 5:08 p.m., a caller reported a male and female subject in the 100 block of E. Lemon who appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Officers arrived and found the female subject was unable to walk without assistance and had fallen prior to police arrival. The male subject was also extremely intoxicated. Both were unable to care for their own safety and were arrested for public intoxication.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 8:50 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Sherman called to report that her daughter was at the location in violation of an active restraining order. Officers arrived and located the daughter in the backyard of the property. The officers confirmed the restraining order and arrested the daughter.
Vehicle Burglary
February 12 at 4:45 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of N. Canyon called to report her vehicle had been broken into and a backpack that was left inside was taken. The suspect shattered the passenger front window to gain entry. Investigation continuing.
Violation of Court Ordered Probation / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 13 at 7:17 a.m., officers were taking a report at a business in the 100 block of W. Lemon when they observed a known subject in an alley in violation of his court ordered probation, restraining him from being near Library Park. He was also subject to search and was found to be in possession of a large amount of illegal fireworks and a glass pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 13 at 9:24 a.m., two vehicles collided into one another in the 700 block of W. Duarte. Officers responded and found both drivers were not injured. The drivers did not desire a collision investigation to be conducted and they exchanged information. The cause of the collision was found to be failure to yield to on-coming traffic from a stop sign.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 13, at 1:35 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. A male subject left the store with merchandise without paying for the items. The investigation revealed where the subject worked, however, he was not at the location. Later in the day, officers returned to the suspect's place of work and located him. A computer check revealed he also had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody. The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.
