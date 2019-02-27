News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Wedding Thief Makes off With Gift Cards and Cash


A wedding crasher (he's on video - Do you know him?) stole gift cards and cash from a Monrovia bride and groom during their wedding reception. https://goo.gl/XuesWW

- Brad Haugaard
