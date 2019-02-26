News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Citrus Ranks Among Top Schools for Hispanics
For the 12th consecutive year, Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, has been recognized as one of the nation's top community colleges by Hispanic Outlook on Education, a national monthly magazine. This year, it ranked Citrus 25th out of the nation's more-than 1,100 community colleges for the number of Hispanic students receiving degrees and certificates. The college also ranked 32nd for total enrollment of Hispanic students.
- Brad Haugaard
