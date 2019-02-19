Jerm the Cat - Ready to Play

Jerm (A464569) has unofficially won over the affection of the PHS Volunteers. Jerm, one of the cats currently residing at Pet Food Express in Pasadena, is so social and confident with people that they all love him. He is very vocal and playful. He doesn't mind entertaining himself (he could chase a rolling plastic ball all day) but loves when you step in and play too. He enjoys catching a furry mouse on a wand toy and struts off with his "prey". He'll drop it somewhere and wait for you to bring it back to life for more play. He likes to be petted, but if petted for too long will wonder why you aren't playing instead. Visit this adorable black cat, Jerm, and other available cats at Pet Food Express.
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment