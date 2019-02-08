News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at The Monrovian
Lunch at the Monrovian, at Myrtle and Colorado. Got the Fried Egg and Bacon Burger for $9.95 from the lunch menu and a coffee for $2.49. Good!
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/08/2019
Labels:
restaurants
