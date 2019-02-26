News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Free Neighborhood Conference


Monrovia Area Partnership (MAP) will hold its free 10th Annual Neighborhood Conference on Saturday, April 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 925 S. Shamrock. Workshop Topics: Neighborhood Treasures, upcoming development, de-escalation simulations with Monrovia Police, history, active shooter training, renewal updates. For further information contact MAP staff at 932-5563 or map@ci.monrovia.ca.us. Details: https://goo.gl/P67uoE

- Brad Haugaard
