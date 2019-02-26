Frontier Building to Become Self Storage; We're Still Way Low on Water; Sidewalk Poetry; Wine Walk

Former Frontiers building remodeled as self-storage, offices, retail.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ The company, Overton Moore Pacific, plans to convert the current Frontier Building on Lime Avenue to a mixed-use self-storage project with 550 self-storage units, 4,470 square feet of ground floor retail/commercial space, and 1,247 square feet of ground floor office space. The Development Review Committee will consider the project in May.
~ The Main San Gabriel Basin Watermaster reports that while higher-than-average rainfall has helped our groundwater level, it is still extremely low. We're still short around 52.9 billion gallons.
~ A growing amount of personal property stored on the west side of the Monrovia Public Library has been removed and is being stored at the Monrovia Police Department. Police posted a 72-hour notice on the property and when it elapsed on February 20, no one had relocated or moved the items. The Homeless Outreach Team tried to figure out whom it belonged to, without success.
~ The Footnotes program stamps poetry by local authors into sidewalks when they are repaired. The 2019 winners have been selected (https://goo.gl/U5XZzJ). Here is an example:
Library Park is the place to be
Children, dogs, and squirrels I see
A glance, I wave
A familiar face?
No, he wants my parking space
By Maria Ramirez
~ The 3rd Annual Wine Walk in Old Town will take place April 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 1 at the Community Center, Charlie's House, PrimeLending, 3 Beauty Bar, Sauté, and Sunday's Old Town Bistro. If you spend $100 in one shopping/dining experience in Old Town, you can buy two pre-sale tickets for $35 each instead of $40. Show your receipt when purchasing tickets.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment