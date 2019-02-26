Bobo Looking for Seeing Eye Human

Bobo, the sweet blind Pit Bull, is seeking a seeing-eye human soulmate. Must love dogs and have lots of patience to show him around and orient to his surroundings. Someone with a soothing voice to reassure him that he’s safe and help him feel confident. Bobo is blind and hesitant at first, but with a little help he can figure it out and resume his dog duties. This 3-year-old boy loves affection from all of his staff and volunteer friends, enjoys laying on his doggy bed, and loves filling his tummy with yummy dog treats.
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
