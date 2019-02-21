News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Bystander Thwarts Robbery; Hatchback Cars Burglarized in Canyon Park; Taser vs. Rock; Suspect Escapes on Skateboard; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for February 14 –20. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 355 service events, resulting in 79 investigations.
Grand Theft
February 14 at 11:15 a.m., a grand theft was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. On February 13, two male subjects entered the business and went immediately to the menswear section. They selected jeans and polo shirts, threw them into a garbage bag and fled the location. The investigation revealed these two suspects have done this at other local stores and are known to loss prevention. The investigation is continuing.
Attempted Robbery
February 14 at 12:10 p.m., an attempted robbery was reported in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. The previous night, the male victim was walking on the street and was assaulted by four unknown male suspects. The suspects tried to pull his backpack off of him and a bystander interfered. The suspects ran east and out of sight. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 14 at 5:52 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a subject was being detained by loss prevention for shoplifting. Officers arrived and discovered the subject also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 12:34 a.m., a caller reported a loud domestic dispute in the 700 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and contacted the subjects. An investigation revealed the couple were involved in an argument that escalated to them pushing each other, causing injuries. The male subject was determined to be the primary aggressor and was arrested for domestic violence.
Vehicle Burglaries
February 15 at 8:26 a.m., a subject called to report his vehicle was burglarized while he was inside Canyon Park. An officer responded and discovered that several other vehicles had also been burglarized. The suspects targeted hatchback vehicles, smashing the rear hatch window and rummaging for valuables while the owners were inside Canyon Park. Investigation continuing.
Suspicious Person / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 1:45 p.m., a resident called to report there were suspicious subjects loitering in the south alley in the 200 block of E. Chestnut. Officers arrived and contacted two subjects. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrants.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 4:42 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 400 block of E. Foothill. The driver at fault was traveling at a high rate of speed and collided with the vehicle in front of him. His vehicle then spun out, went up a curb and sheared off a fire hydrant. Officers arrived and discovered the driver at fault was intoxicated. The officers conducted an investigation for driving under the influence and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Defrauding an Inn Keeper / Assault With a Deadly Weapon / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 16 at 4:12 p.m., police dispatch received a call from a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington. A subject was refusing to pay his hotel bill and refusing to leave the hotel room. The manager requested police remove him from the room. Officers asked the subject to leave the room, but he refused. A computer check of the subject revealed he also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Officers entered the room and found the subject standing just inside the door, holding a large rock. Officers told the subject to drop the rock, but he would not comply. One of the officers activated his Taser and the subject was taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 2:17 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of W. Foothill when he saw a subject who appeared to be intoxicated and unable to care for himself. The officer detained the subject and confirmed he was in no condition to care for himself or others. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Warrant / Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 1:11 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Palm when she saw a subject she knew had several warrants for his arrest and was in violation of a court order. The warrants were confirmed and the subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 1:13 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report that a male subject concealed merchandise and left the store without paying for it. Officers arrived and detained the subject. The merchandise was recovered and the subject was arrested.
Vehicle Tampering
February 17 at 2:38 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte called to report that her unlocked vehicle was ransacked sometime during the night. The vehicle was parked in a rear parking lot of the complex. Nothing from the vehicle was missing. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 18 at 7:45 a.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Peck walked outside his home and discovered someone had burglarized his vehicle sometime during the night. The suspect had shattered one of the car windows in order to gain entry. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
February 18 at 8:05 a.m., a customer at a coffee shop in the 600 block of W. Huntington walked outside the store and found a motorist had collided into his parked motorcycle and left without leaving a note. The damage was significant enough that the motorist should have known they collided into the motorcycle. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
February 18 at 10:23 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Duarte reported her husband was yelling at her and she needed help. Officers responded and separated the two subjects to investigate. The investigation revealed the husband became angry with his wife and threw a glass jar at her, trying to hit her with it. She moved and the jar hit the wall behind her, breaking the jar. Officers arrested the male subject, who later bailed out of jail. A temporary emergency restraining order was obtained and served prior to his release.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 8:27 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Foothill called to report a possible electricity theft involving an occupied vehicle. Officers arrived and contacted both occupants of the vehicle. The female occupant had two outstanding warrants for her arrest and she was arrested. The other occupant was released at the scene. No evidence was discovered to prove a theft of electricity.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 5:30 p.m., security at a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a shoplifter that had just left their store with merchandise without paying. Officers responded to the area and apprehended the suspect. The property was recovered and returned to the store. The subject was taken into custody and a computer check revealed he also had a warrant for his arrest, which was added to his charges.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 6:47 p.m., a loss prevention employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject that had just shoplifted from their store. Officers responded to the area, apprehended the subject, and the property was returned to the store. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
February 20 at 10:45 p.m., while handling a call for service in the 300 block of W. Huntington, an officer ran an unrelated vehicle license plate which returned stolen out of Los Angeles. LAPD was notified, along with the registered owner, and the vehicle was recovered.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
February 21 at 3:51 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia called to report a vehicle traveling northbound on Magnolia that collided into several parked vehicles. The driver exited the vehicle and fled from the scene on a skateboard. No other description was given. Officers searched the area, but did not locate the driver. Investigation continuing.
