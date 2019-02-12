News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Robotics Team Comes Out on Top


Monrovia High robotics teams, The Suitbots, took first place in the Lucky Baldwin league, and advances to the next round, to be held this Saturday, Feb. 9, at Monrovia High. https://goo.gl/knUF7k

- Brad Haugaard
