News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Monrovia Robotics Team Comes Out on Top
Monrovia High robotics teams, The Suitbots, took first place in the Lucky Baldwin league, and advances to the next round, to be held this Saturday, Feb. 9, at Monrovia High.
https://goo.gl/knUF7k
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/12/2019
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment