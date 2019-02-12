Osze- Shy But Sweet

Osze (A469807) is a 12-year-old Chihuahua who is very affectionate but takes a little time to open up. He seems to be a shy dog who just loves a good cuddle session now and again. Once he's on your lap, good luck getting him off! He is always eager to accept treats that are given to him and he is overall a gentle and sweet dog. Osze shares a kennel with his son, Guerro (A469808), who is 9 years old. Osze likes spending time with his son but also loves interacting with other dogs he’s met on Wiggle Waggle Waggin’ field trips. He walks great on leash, likes to be carried, and would be a great new best friend. Visit Osze and his son, Guerro, today at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment