Monrovia School Enrollment Keeps Heading Down; Though Mandarin, Spanish Programs Boost Enrollment at Some Schools
At its next meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/tEoKpA) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...
~ Consider a report showing average daily attendance at the district is 5,181 for the 2018-19 school year. There is no comparison from previous years in the staff report: https://goo.gl/nGbZTK
~ Receive a report (https://goo.gl/NqWzNw) indicating that, "District enrollment decreased 2.14% this year compared to last year, and has decreased 7.78% since the 2014-15 school year, its lowest level since at least 1992. District enrollment peaked at 6,762 in 1999."
Elementary enrollment decline 3.99% this year, and 6.86% since 2014-15, however Plymouth increased .22% this year and 7.64% since 2014-15, mainly due to the Mandarin dual Immersion program. Monroe has also increased, 3.36% since 2014-15 because of the Spanish Dual Immersion program.
Middle school enrollment increased 1.9% due to a slightly larger class moving into sixth grade, but has declined 3.67% since 2014-15. High school enrollment is down 2.84% since last year.
- Brad Haugaard
