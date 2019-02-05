Jynx Would Love to Have a Cat Playmate

Jynx (A471061) is one beautiful cat! He’s a 5-year-old who was surrendered to the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA in mid-January and was pretty shy. We thought he might come out of his shell if he was in one of our cat communal rooms, and be able to interact with other cats. Jynx is now doing so much better. He even has a best friend, Ralphie (A471298), a 2-year-old red tabby. They get along great except when Ralphie tries to eat Jynx’s treats. Jynx is also very sweet to people, and likes to be petted around his ears. He’ll even head bump and purr for more human affection. Because Jynx seems to like other cats, just as much as people, we recommend Jynx going to a home that already has a cat so he will have a guaranteed play mate.
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
