News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Clifton Teacher Honored at LA Clippers Game


Clifton Middle School’s Daniela Mazzeo was recognized on court at the Los Angeles Clippers game on Feb. 13 for her success as a teacher.

She has provided instruction and guidance to robotics students, which has led to multiple awards and recognition for Clifton’s teams, and is working on a plan to expand Clifton’s traditional yearbook program by adding multi-media.

Principal Jennifer Jackson said. “She does not settle for what is, but rather what should be."


- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)