Clifton Teacher Honored at LA Clippers Game

Clifton Middle School’s Daniela Mazzeo was recognized on court at the Los Angeles Clippers game on Feb. 13 for her success as a teacher.
She has provided instruction and guidance to robotics students, which has led to multiple awards and recognition for Clifton’s teams, and is working on a plan to expand Clifton’s traditional yearbook program by adding multi-media.
Principal Jennifer Jackson said. “She does not settle for what is, but rather what should be."
Source: https://goo.gl/JvR7a9
- Brad Haugaard
