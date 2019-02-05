News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Citrus College Named as 'Military Friendly'
For the ninth consecutive year, Citrus College has been designated a Military Friendly School by VIQTORY, an organization that connects the military community to educational opportunities and civilian employment. Citrus appears on MilitaryFriendly.com (here: https://goo.gl/hgtWEf) as well as in the "2019 Guide to Military Friendly Schools," published in G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse magazines. Citrus serves the Monrovia area.
Source: Citrus press release
- Brad Haugaard
