Citrus College Named as 'Military Friendly'


For the ninth consecutive year, Citrus College has been designated a Military Friendly School by VIQTORY, an organization that connects the military community to educational opportunities and civilian employment. Citrus appears on MilitaryFriendly.com (here: https://goo.gl/hgtWEf) as well as in the "2019 Guide to Military Friendly Schools," published in G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse magazines. Citrus serves the Monrovia area.

Source: Citrus press release

- Brad Haugaard
