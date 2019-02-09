News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Robotics Teams Compete at Monrovia High Today
Ten Monrovia schools robotics teams are competing today (details: https://goo.gl/jMfXvk) in the annual Inter-League Tournament. Six are from Monrovia High, two from Clifton Middle School, and two from Santa Fe Computer Magnet School. Top-scoring teams will advance to the LA Regional Championships at Monrovia High on March 9.
Students will control robots they have designed, built, and programmed in head-to-head challenges that simulate space rover actions such as landing, mining, sample gathering, and parking.
- Brad Haugaard
