Robotics Teams Compete at Monrovia High Today


Ten Monrovia schools robotics teams are competing today (details: https://goo.gl/jMfXvk) in the annual Inter-League Tournament. Six are from Monrovia High, two from Clifton Middle School, and two from Santa Fe Computer Magnet School. Top-scoring teams will advance to the LA Regional Championships at Monrovia High on March 9.

Students will control robots they have designed, built, and programmed in head-to-head challenges that simulate space rover actions such as landing, mining, sample gathering, and parking.

- Brad Haugaard
