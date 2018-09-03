Arcadia Police Needs Helo to Find Missing Man

The Arcadia Police Department seeks your help in locating a missing "at risk" person Steven Harold Mills, a 5 foot 7 inch, 120 pound, white male. Steven is a transient who lives in his vehicle and was last seen near the Arcadia County Park. Steven suffers from a mental condition. Steven's vehicle is a 2015 Toyota RAV4 Silver in color with California license plate of 7MUG563. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Steven, please call 911 or contact the poilce.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment