News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Cici - Cute at a Button!


Cici (A466048) is as cute as a button! She is a 2-year-old dachshund who has only been at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA for a few days but has become an instant volunteer favorite. She went out with our Wiggle Waggle Wagon team this weekend and enjoyed exploring a new area and new people. She enjoys going for walks and is a very curious girl. She likes to sniff your hand thoroughly before being petted, but after that, she loves just resting comfortably in your lap. Come visit Cici today.

The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)