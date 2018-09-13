News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Gun Robbery; Driver Stuck in Stolen Car; Annoying Drunk Ex-Boyfriend; Shoplifter Too Late With Second Thoughts; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for September 6-12. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 437 service events, resulting in 92 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
September 6 at 1:30 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Canyon reported his vehicle had been burglarized sometime during the night. The suspect took the vehicle’s handicap placard. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 6 at 1:54 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Sombrero walked outside his home and discovered his vehicle’s window was shattered. She looked inside the car and saw her purse, wallet and other items had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 6 at 2:44 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1000 block of Briarcliff when he saw a male subject sitting in a parked vehicle. He recognized the subject from previous contacts and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. The officer contacted the subject and took him into custody for the warrant.
Grand Theft
September 6 at 4:22 p.m., employees of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported two male subjects had just run out of the store without paying for merchandise they took. Officers arrived and searched for the subjects, but were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision / Stolen Vehicle
September 6 at 7:59 p.m., a caller reported a motorist had collided into two parked vehicles in the 900 block of W. Colorado. When officers arrived, they found the driver stuck in the vehicle with non-life-threatening visible injuries. A computer check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital, and charges will be sought at a later date.
Warrant / Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
September 7 at 8:05 a.m., an employee of a business in the 900 block of E. Duarte reported a male subject loitering on private property, refusing to leave. When officers arrived, the subject was contacted. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, the officer found the subject to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 7 at 8:10 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Lemon when he saw a male subject loitering in a private business parking lot. He contacted the subject, and during a concent search of the subject’s property, a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine was found. The subject was arrested.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 7 at 11:12 p.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 1700 block of S. Myrtle next to the train station, when he saw two subjects he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed one of them had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was contacted and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 12:49 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Monrovista reported her ex-boyfriend was continuously driving by her house honking his horn. Officers responded to the area and located the driver, who was found to be heavily intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted, and the subject was arrested for DUI.
Grand Theft Auto / Burglary
September 8 at 8:46 a.m., the owner of a business in the 1000 block of S. Mountain arrived to work and discovered the warehouse and been burglarized sometime during the night and his black Volkswagen had been stolen from inside the building. The vehicle was entered into the DMV stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspects Arrested
September 8 at 8:52 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Duarte when he saw a suspicious male loitering next to a closed business. He contacted the subject and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, the subject was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine.
Vehicle Burglary
September 8 at 9:11 a.m., a caller reported seeing a male subject burglarizing a parked vehicle in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The subject shattered one of the vehicle’s windows, then reached inside the car. When the suspect saw the caller watching him, he ran from the area. Officers arrived and searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 8 at 12:15 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte was checking his bank account statement and saw several charges that he did not make. All of the charges were from online purchases. This invesigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 2:05 p.m., employees of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported seeing a male subject inside their store, concealing merchandise in his clothing. As he exited the store, he decided to return the merchandise to the store. Officers arrived and contacted the subject outside. A computer check revealed he had a felony warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody.
Shoplifting
September 8 at 2:40 p.m., employees of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject had just run out of their store with merchandise and had not paid. Officers responded and searched for the subject, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 9:13 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of E. Huntington, when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest, so she was taken into custody.
Robbery
September 9 at 9:06 a.m., an employee of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported three male subjects had just run out of the store with power tools and did not pay for them. One of the subjects yelled at employees that he would shoot them if they tried to stop them. Officers searched the area for the suspects, but were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Automobile
September 9 at 10:10 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Palm walked outside his home and discovered his black Chrysler had been stolen sometime during the night. The vehicle was entered into the DMV stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 9 at 1:15 p.m., a caller reported a male and female subject yelling at each other in the 1700 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and contacted both subjects. A computer check revealed one of them had a warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
September 9 at 5:06 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of N. Canyon walked outside his home and discovered his car had been burglarized sometime during the night. The suspect gained entry by shattering one of the car windows and a purse was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 9 at 7:11 p.m., a caller reported a male and female subject yelling at each other in the 700 block of S. Shamrock. Officers responded and contacted both subjects. A computer check revealed the male subject had a warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 9 at 11:42 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 2500 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist speeding. As he attempted to catch up to the vehicle, he saw the vehicle drive through two solid red lights. He stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, who was found to be heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 12:02 a.m., a caller reported a male subject lying in the street in the 200 block of S. Encinitas. Officers responded and contacted the subject. He was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety, so officers took him into custody.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 2:50 p.m., an employee of a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a female subject was being detained in the store for shoplifting. Officers arrived, and after an investigation, took custody of the subject. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest.
Petty Theft
September 10 at 4:31 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Chestnut walked outside his home and attempted to start his vehicle, but it wouldn’t start. He lifted the hood and discovered someone had stolen the car battery. Another resident in the same block reported their car battery was also stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 10 at 8:37 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Foothill walked outside her home and discovered someone had burglarized her vehicle sometime during the day. The suspect had shattered one of the vehicle’s windows and took the victim’s purse, which she had left on the front seat. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
September 10 at 9:08 p.m., an employee of a business in the 800 block of E. Huntington reported the business had just been robbed. Two male subjects entered the business brandishing handguns and demanded cash, while a third subject remained outside as a lookout. The employees handed over cash and the suspects fled the area. Officers responded and searched for the suspects, but could not locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 10:37 p.m., a caller reported a motorist collided into a parked car in the 800 block of W. Colorado and was attempting to drive away. Officers responded and contacted the driver, who was found to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Vehicle Burglary – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 11:01 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Canyon reported seeing a male subject attempting to gain entry into a locked vehicle. When officers arrived, they watched the suspect gain entry. The suspect was rummaging through the inside of the vehicle as officers contacted him. The vehicle did not belong to him, so he was arrested.
Petty Theft
September 11 at 7:16 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of S. Fifth walked outside his home and attempted to start his vehicle, but it wouldn’t start. He looked inside the engine compartment and discovered someone had stolen his car battery. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
September 11 at 8:08 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth had ordered a Dyson vacuum online and had it delivered to her apartment. On the day of delivery, she never received her package; however, the delivery company advised her they left it by her front door. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 11:07 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Shamrock reported her roommate had just hit her. They had been arguing about the victim taking a plant with her as she was moving out. Officers responded and after an investigation, took the suspect into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
September 12 at 10:39 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista walked outside his home and discovered someone had stolen his black Dodge Durango sometime during the night. Officers responded and had the vehicle entered into the DMV stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
September 12 at 2:53 p.m., an employee of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject had just run out of the store with merchandise and did not pay. Officers responded to the area and searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
September 12 at 6:05 p.m., a caller reported a motorist had just collided into the side of a house in the 300 block of N. Canyon. Officers responded, along with Monrovia Paramedics, and contacted the driver. The driver had suffered a heart attack while driving, which caused him to collide. He did not have any injuries from the collision. He was transported to a nearby hospital for his heart condition.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment