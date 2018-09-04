News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Macho The Cat: He'd Like to Meet You
Macho (A271176) is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair in need of a loving family. He is a very sweet cat who spends most of his day in his cat tower or snuggled up with his roommates (he currently resides in a staff office). He meows for attention and will curiously come up to meet you. He head bumps you to pet him and purrs and rubs against you. Despite being 20 pounds he still loves to jump onto chairs and work desks to sniff around and find a better napping spot. Come meet Macho today at the Pasadena Humane Society!
The adoption fee for cats is $75. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
