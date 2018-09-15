News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Council: Parking Rules for RVs; Buying Properties on Myrtle; Old Town Logo; Historic Landmarks
At its Tuesday meeting (https://goo.gl/7fHyrP) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider a) allowing residents to park overnight on the street without a permit in the area south of Huntington Drive, north of the 210 Freeway, and between Primrose Avenue and Shamrock Avenue, and b) allow RV street parking in the city by permit only. Permit would cost $5 a day for three days and non-residents could only park on the streets a maximum of six days per month. https://goo.gl/n4S1dt
~ Discuss a buying price for three properties on the west side of Myrtle just south of Primrose, just south of the property at the southwest corner of Myrtle and Primrose. This'll be considered in a 6 p.m. closed session meeting. https://goo.gl/uvr5Dz
~ Consider a special tax on the new Richman Residential Project - next to the train station - to pay for city services. https://goo.gl/4hLF52
~ Consider adopting the logo above for promotional efforts for Old Town. https://goo.gl/2LwUmg
~ Consider designating the house at 1 Hidden Valley Road and the house at 310 East Lemon as historic landmarks. https://goo.gl/RxcNNY and https://goo.gl/RxcNNY
- Brad Haugaard
